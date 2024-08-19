Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Among NBA Stars Appearing In Game Hosted By Yao Ming
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler is opting to play in a charity basketball game hosted by retired NBA star Yao Ming rather than former teammate Goran Dragic's event.
The event is in Hong Kong on Tuesday night.
Los Angeles Clippers duo Paul George and James Harden, along with Washington Wizards' Kyle Kuzma, are set to play.
“Hopefully the weather tomorrow is a little better, breaking some California sunshine,” George shared with scmp.com. “But I am excited to be here, it’ll be a blast. Just like what Jimmy [Butler] said before, we’re getting to showcase what we do and play alongside some good talent … [Everything here is new to me] so I’ll be taking everything in just one day at a time.”
The theme of the 12th Yao Foundation Charity Game is Grow with Sports, Embrace Hong Kong with Love. On top of the charity game, there is a basketball carnival. The carnival will take place Tuesday morning at AsiaWorld-Expo, featuring friendly games, showcasing trick shots, and other activities.
The NBA stars will interact with the public and fans, according to the Yao Foundation website. The players will participate in community and sports-themed events, as the events are aimed to promote sports philanthropy while embodying the spirit of Grow with Sports.
It's understandable why Butler is participating in the event, as the Yao Foundation is an established movement with more than 15 years of basketball charity events.
