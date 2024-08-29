Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Announces Release Of JB3 Basketball Shoe
The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler took to social media on Thursday to introduce a new basketball shoe he is making in partnership with Chinese manufacturer Li-Ning,
The latest release is called the JB3.
Butler bills the shoes in his post as "handmade by me (JBIII), vintage aesthetics created for fashion and power, on and off the courts."
The video shows Butler crafting the shoes before placing them in boxes for stocking, He is wearing a mask to cover his face due to the fumes from the chemicals necessary to color the shoes.
"The first shoe together was much more difficult than I thought it would be," Butler said in the post. "They steered me in the wrong direction, but overall we got the Unos right here."
The website www.chinasportshop.com, states the shoes are expected to be released in the United States in September. The shoes have a retail price of $299.00. Li Ning is calling the shoes "JIMMY BUTLER JB3" and encourages the consumer to " Take the Step China Tour Men's Basketball Game Shoes."
According to its website, Li-Ning Company Limited is one of the leading sports brand companies in China, mainly operating professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories under the LI-NING brand.
In April, YouTuber "The Sole Drop" referred to the JBII shoes as the best basketball shoes on the market. Butler said the JBIII is a more advanced version of the shoes, which evolved from the inaugural JB1 which Butler is carrying in the promotional video on X.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com