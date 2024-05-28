Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Reportedly Has Max Extension Awaiting Him With Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler reportedly has the opportunity to claim a max contract extension this offseason, but not with his current team.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Philadelphia 76ers are "prepared" to offer the 34-year-old forward a maximum two-year extension.
"And, according to sources, the Sixers are prepared to give Butler a maximum-salary extension if things align and he forces a trade out of Miami," Pompey wrote. "Butler, who turns 35 on Sept. 14, has $48.8 million guaranteed for next season and a player option for $52.2 million for the 2025-26 season. The former Sixer wants a two-year maximum extension for $113 million. There had been reports that Miami may look to trade the small forward rather than give him an extension."
Pompey noted the Sixers view Butler as a backup option if they're unable to sign Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George in free agency. George and Butler are similar targets, outside of the Heat forward's ability to rise to the occasion in the NBA playoffs as well as his history with the Sixers. Butler spent less than one full season in Philadelphia, where they suffered a devastating postseason defeat against the Toronto Raptors.
Availability is a known issue for both stars, with George playing less than 60 games in four of the last five seasons while Butler has not appeared in more than 70 games since 2017. The Heat have yet to make indications of trading Butler, but team president Pat Riley is never one to cater to his stars.
