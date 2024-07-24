Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware Has Candid Conversation With Pat Riley About "Winning Time"
Miami Heat rookie center Kel'el Ware refused to ask the question during a one-on-one meeting with team president Pat Riley
Ware wanted to know Riley's thoughts on the HBO series "Winning Time". The series was centered around Riley when he was coach of the infamous "Showtime" Lakers of the 1980's.
Ware shared the story on The OG's Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.
"I can't remember word for word, but yeah, he didn't like it, nah, he didn't like it," Ware said. "I don't think he liked it very much."
In the series Riley was portrayed by actor Adrien Brody, who did not appear to have "The Godfather's" swagger.
Ware said Riley was different than other people he has met in South Florida or within the organization.
"I wasn't intimidated by him, but every time I looked at him," Ware said. "I was like damn, that's Pat Riley right here."
Haslem chuckled and had a quick retort,
"He's got that aura about him." Haslem said.
Haslem also said Riley was the only man to ever intimidate him.
Miller said it is hard to understand the aura of a man like Riley.
"He's the Godfather now. That's when you know you are one of those dudes," Miller said. "I'm 44, we were still like that, [When] you understand the aura of Pat Riley, that's when you know you are a real OG."
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.
