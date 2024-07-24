Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware Has Candid Conversation With Pat Riley About "Winning Time"

Pat Riley explained he was not happy about the way the writers portrayed him in the HBO series.

Scott Salomon

April 6, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; From left Gail Goodrich , Jerry West , Pat Riley and Bill Sharman are honored at halftime of a game against the Houston Rockets in honor of the 40th anniversary of the 1972 NBA championship team at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
April 6, 2012; Los Angeles, CA, USA; From left Gail Goodrich , Jerry West , Pat Riley and Bill Sharman are honored at halftime of a game against the Houston Rockets in honor of the 40th anniversary of the 1972 NBA championship team at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat rookie center Kel'el Ware refused to ask the question during a one-on-one meeting with team president Pat Riley

Ware wanted to know Riley's thoughts on the HBO series "Winning Time". The series was centered around Riley when he was coach of the infamous "Showtime" Lakers of the 1980's.

Ware shared the story on The OG's Podcast with Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller.

"I can't remember word for word, but yeah, he didn't like it, nah, he didn't like it," Ware said. "I don't think he liked it very much."

In the series Riley was portrayed by actor Adrien Brody, who did not appear to have "The Godfather's" swagger.

Ware said Riley was different than other people he has met in South Florida or within the organization.

"I wasn't intimidated by him, but every time I looked at him," Ware said. "I was like damn, that's Pat Riley right here."

Haslem chuckled and had a quick retort,

"He's got that aura about him." Haslem said.

Haslem also said Riley was the only man to ever intimidate him.

Miller said it is hard to understand the aura of a man like Riley.

"He's the Godfather now. That's when you know you are one of those dudes," Miller said. "I'm 44, we were still like that, [When] you understand the aura of Pat Riley, that's when you know you are a real OG."

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork.com.

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE

Published
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL