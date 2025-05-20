Miami Heat's Kel'el Ware Selected To All-Rookie Team
On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA released the All-Rookie Teams.
Miami Heat rookie big man Kel'el Ware was selected for the Second Team, coming just 12 points short of making the First Team. He finished behind Alex Sarr of the Washington Wizards.
Ware received 44 votes for First Team and 50 for the Second Team despite joining the Heat's permanent rotation in the second half of the season.
Since Jan. 19, (when he became a fixture in their every-game rotation), Ware averaged 11.1 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2 stocks in 28 minutes a game. What's perhaps more impressive is he led all rookies in double-doubles with 15 despite playing less than other rookies. He shined in a rookie class filled with big men that played big minutes (Sarr, Zach Edey, Donovan Clingan, Yves Missi, Kyle Filipowski).
In games where he played, the Heat outscored opponents by 2.4 points per 100 possessions when Ware was on the floor. Notably, the Heat's offensive rating increased by four points when Ware was on the court.
One of the bigger developments with Ware was coach Erik Spoelstra's willingness to start and play him next to franchise cornerstone Bam Adebayo. When those two shared the floor together this season, the Heat outscored teams by 6.45 points per 100 possessions.
Ahead of his selection to the All-Rookie Team, the Five on the Floor podcast discussed his standout rookie season, how much the Heat will value him when discussing potential trades for stars, and if he can go down an All-Star path like Adebayo did.