Miami Heat Predicted To Draft Battle-Tested SEC Guard
The NBA Draft is slowly approaching, and now that the Draft Lottery and Combine have passed by, draft experts all over have scrambled in an attempt to figure out who will end up where.
Bleacher Report's most recent mock draft, written by Jonathan Wasserman (with contributions from Zach Buckley), has the Heat selecting Walter Clayton Jr. of the 2025 NCAA champion Florida Gators
"Despite struggling in the first half in the national title game against Houston, who made him priority No. 1 on the scouting report, Clayton ultimately did an effective job switching into playmaker mode. And then he came on late—which has become a theme—delivering a pair of tough finishes and a movement three to help bring Florida back," Wasserman said. "Scouts acknowledge his stock is rising entering the pre-draft process."
The 22-year old senior averaged 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals. His strongest skill is shooting. He maintained efficiency (38.6 percent) despite a mostly high-difficulty shot profile.
"Confidence in Walter Clayton Jr. peaked after his 34 points against Auburn," Wasserman said. "The fearlessness and clutch shotmaking have scouts starting to buy in and ultimately look past the size questions for a scoring guard."
In the Gators' championship run, Clayton averaged 22.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, converting on seven free throws a night.
