Miami Heat's Kevin Love Discusses Launch Of Athlete Mental Health Program
Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love continues to use his voice away from the court.
His organization, the Kevin Love Fund, announced the release of the Athlete Mental Health Program. The program is dedicated to developing safe environments and conducting activities to fuel better mental health for athletes. It features mental health professionals, sports psychologists, and former athletes in a collaborative effort to improve mental awareness in the sports world.
Love's Fund describes the program as an "evidence-based curriculum created to help athletes explore their identities beyond sport and strengthen their mental and emotional well-being."
Love expressed his personal journey that fuels his passion for this ongoing movement. He sat down with Miami Heat On SI to discuss the program.
“I’ve spoken a lot in the past about my identity and who I am being so tied to sports, and so much of this is about that identity development," Love said. "It’s helping athletes explore who they are outside of the sport, and helping them stay present and balanced.”
He discussed the importance of athletes exploring their identities and value outside of their athletic products.
“Being able to have that understanding that we are more than the sport that we play is incredibly important," Love said. "I think has allowed me to empathize with others who might feel the same.”
