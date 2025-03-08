Miami Heat's Kevin Love Throws Shade At Stephen A. Smith Over Viral LeBron Video
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith found himself locked in a rift with NBA superstar LeBron James this week.
James berated Smith before the Los Angeles Lakers faced the New York Knicks. The conversation was captured on social media. James was apparently upset at the amount of criticism Smith directed toward his son, Bronny.
Smith addressed the issue twice, once on X and again on his YouTube show.
"I didn’t want to have to address this," posted on X. "I wouldn’t have, either, had it not gone viral. Now I have no choice. first at 10am EST. Then….The Stephen A. Smith Show on YouTube! Some things just have to be said."
Smith's comments upset many, including Miami Heat forward Kevin Love. He suggested Smith would have never addressed it if not for the cameras catching the viral moment.
Here's what Love posted in response: "You have no choice? lol. Because it went viral? lol. You didn’t want to have to? lol. You wouldn’t have? lol"
It was natural for Love to come to James' defense. They were teammates with the Cleveland Cavaliers, winning a championship in 2016. They also helped the Cavs make four straight trips to the NBA Finals from 2015-18.
Love is know as one of the most clever athletes on social media. He's made funny posts this season about James, Tyler Herro, Pat Riley and many others.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI.
