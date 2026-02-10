Miami Heat-Utah Jazz Final Injury Update: Three starters' status revealed

The Miami Heat announced that (back) center Bam Adebayo (hip tightness) will play in Monday night's game against the Utah Jazz, while guard Norman Powell (back) and forward Pelle Larsson (elbow contusion) will sit out.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Norman Powell: Out - Back

Bam Adebayo: Available - Hip

Pelle Larsson: Out - Elbow

Tyler Herro: Out - Rib

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

JAZZ

Keyonte George Out - Ankle

Kevin Love: Out - Rest

Elijah Harkless: Out - Hamstring

Walker Kessler: Out - Knee/Quad

Game date, time and location: Monday, Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun, KJZZ-TV Channel 14 (Utah)

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida), 97.5 FM The KSL Sports Zone/1280 AM, 1600 AM (Utah)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (27-25) and Utah Jazz (16-37) meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 31-point, 147-116, road win on January 24. The Heat has currently won eight of the last 10 overall against Utah. The Heat are 30-44 all-time versus the Jazz during the regular season, including 15-21 in home games and 15-23

in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Norman Powell

C Bam Adebayo

F Simone Fontecchio

F Andrew Wiggins

JAZZ

G Isaiah Collier

G Ace Bailey

C Jusuf Nurkic

F Lauri Markkanen

F Jaren Jackson Jr.

Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Spread: Heat -6 (-105), Jazz +6 (-115)

Moneyline: Heat -235, Jazz +194

Total points scored: 238.5 (over -115, under -105)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

QUOTABLE

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra after win over the Washington Wizards: "We've shown that ability to bounce back after disappointing games. It started yesterday with a good, solid film session and meeting once we got here after a long day of delays, but everybody just wanted to get better and the approach today was very professional, pretty much throughout the rotation, across the board."

