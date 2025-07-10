Miami Heat's Last Season Makes Headlines In Worst Way Possible
It's safe to say the Miami Heat's 2024-25 season was a disappointment.
But one ranking might have displayed how bad it really was. One site pegged the Heat as one of the most underwhelming units last season, placing them with the Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks.
"The Miami Heat are stuck in a weird middle ground. They are no longer true contenders, but are not bad enough to completely rebuild. After trading Jimmy Butler, there were no more playoff heroics in Miami as they were swept embarrassingly by the Cleveland Cavaliers. Butler’s departure marked the end of the winning era in Miami, and this year’s failure likely signals what’s to come for the Heat in the seasons ahead."
Miami was projected to redeem itself after being gentlemen swept by the Boston Celtics in 2024. Instead, they ended on a worse note after being pummeled by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. After losing superstar Jimmy Butler, the Heat fell apart in a disastrous slump, squeaking into the playoffs after their play-in season tournament run.
It was an admirable effort seeing them make the postseason after falling to the 10th seed. But honestly, if you ask a lot of Heat fans, this was the worst possible scenario. The Heat illustrated that they weren't competitive enough to contend, while missing out on a top draft pick by making the playoffs. Acquiring Norman Powell helps them maintain in a weak East, but they ultimately remain relatively stuck between being too good to rebuild and too lackluster to make noise.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
