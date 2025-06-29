Miami Heat's Long-Tenured Sharpshooter To Test Free Agency Market
After the Miami Heat re-signed a new fan favorite guard, one of the team's longest-tenured players is expected to test free agency.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Duncan Robinson is declining his $20 million early termination option to enter the free agency market.
Charania also reports that Robinson is interested in working out a new deal while also keeping his options open.
If Robinson's tenure ends with Miami, he finishes as the Heat's all-time three-point field goal leader. This season, he averaged 11 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 43.7 percent from the field along with 39.7 precent from three-point range.
The Michigan product went undrafted in the 2018 NBA draft before joining Miami in the Summer League. He would sign a two-way contract following his impressive performance in Vegas throughout the summer. Robinson established himself as an elite three-point shooter off the bench for his rookie season, earning himself a guaranteed contract. When he hit restricted free agency following the 2019-20 season, he was re-signed to a five-year deal worth $90 million.
Teams are expected to show interest in the sharpshooter given Robinson's performance over the past few seasons as a consistent three-point shooter. A sign-and-trade could be in the cards as well. With Davion Mitchell's re-signing along with potential contract extensions for Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic this offseason, the Heat's salary cap could become harder to navigate prior to a predicted loaded free agency market in 2026.