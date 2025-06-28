Miami Heat Re-Sign Guard Davion Mitchell To Two-Year Deal
The Miami Heat are heavily investing in their guards. After drafting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 20 on Wednesday night's NBA draft, the Heat are not slowing down as the beginning of free agency nears.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Miami Heat are re-signing guard Davion Mitchell to a two-year contract worth $24 million.
Mitchell, 26, was acquired by Miami at the trade deadline in a five-team deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. The 2021 first-round pick was a backup to guard De'Aaron Fox with the Sacramento Kings for multiple seasons before being traded to the Toronto Raptors prior to last season.
With the Heat, Mitchell quickly became a fan favorite, embracing a role off the bench as a feisty bucket-getter. Alongside All-Stars Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, he helped lead the Heat to the playoffs as an efficient scorer.
After the Heat's exit from the playoffs, Mitchell went viral for wearing his own Heat jersey in public.
With a rotation of Herro, Jakucionis and Mitchell, the Heat have a strong guard unit. Add a potential bounce-back season from Terry Rozier and the Heat could have one of the better guard rotations in the entire NBA.
During his short tenure with the Heat, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds while shooting a career-high 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 percent from three-point range. However, he turned it up a notch in the postseason, averaging 15 points.
The re-signing of Mitchell will not be made official until the beginning of the new league year on July 6.