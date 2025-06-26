Celtics Super Fan Angered Over Miami Heat Drafting Kasparas Jakučionis
The Miami Heat have begun their offseason with a bang on Wednesday night, selecting Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 20. After missing out on the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, morale has been low with the Heat faithful.
However, according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, the Heat got themselves a good player with their first-round draft selection.
"He fills the box score," Simmons said on his podcast. "He'll play 23 minutes a game next year and he'll get like 12 points, five assists, five rebounds and one steal. He is just gonna be good. It really is annoying to me. Then they’ll sign [Jonathan] Kuminga or do some sign-and-trade for him and guess what? He’ll be good for them too. Then all sudden we’ll be like 'Jesus Christ, we’re back with the Heat?' I thought we killed them. We thought they were dead."
Heading into Wednesday, Jakucionis was expected to be a lottery selection. He was the No. 10 ranked prospect on ESPN's big board and the No. 14 ranked prospect on Bleacher Report's big board.
Jakucionis offers a ton of flexibility in the backcourt opposite All-Star Tyler Herro. At 6'6", the Illinois product brings size as well. He could also have a field day with his playmaking skills, running pick-and-rolls with both Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware. Not many expected Jakucionis to slip to the Heat's selection, but Miami may have hit a home run with their pick.