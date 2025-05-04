Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Adds New Commitment To Summer Schedule
After the Miami Heat's season came to a close on Monday, Serbian forward Nikola Jovic was asked at the team's optional exit interviews about whether or not he will suit up for FIBA EuroBasket 2025.
"I really never had thoughts about skipping," Jovic said.
Jovic previously suited up for Serbia's national team in the 2023 World Cup, averaging 17 points, three rebounds and three assists. Last summer, he was set to represent his home country again, this time in the Olympics. He fractured a joint in his ankle during a summer workout that almost kept him from participating. When he did play, however, he didn't play as much, averaging nine fewer minutes. He averaged seven points, two rebounds and an assist.
“I feel like I started really good until I broke my foot in the middle of the summer. I didn’t come back, didn't practice until the Olympics. At that moment, I wasn’t even ready for the Olympics," Jovic said. "Basically, the last two summers, I really didn't have no time to work on anything. This summer, I hope I stay healthy and everything goes good until the training camp for the national team, which is probably at the end of July. So, I have a solid three months to work on some things.”
Jovic averaged about 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal for the Heat in 46 games this season. Before breaking his shooting hand in late Feb., Jovic had re-emerged in the rotation as a sixth-man. He returned to action in the second game of their playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, putting up 24 points, five assists, two rebounds and three stocks in the final game.
Jovic expounded on what representing his home country in the tournament, which runs from Aug. 27 to Sep. 14, means to him.
“For me, the national team is one of the most important things. Of course, it depends on whether the coaches want me to. I always want to play, but if they, for some reason, insist for me to not play, I’ll have a talk. But I feel like they want me to play and I feel like I always come back better when I play and also, it prepares me for the next season," he said. “It means everything for us. It means everything for me. That’s why I started playing basketball, because of the national team. To represent your country, it’s everything. It’s a different feeling. You feel like you have your whole country behind you and everybody’s watching, and everybody wants you to succeed.”
Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket