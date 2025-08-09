Miami Heat's Nikola Jovic Starts Next to Nikola Jokic in Serbian Warmup
While speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made it clear what he wanted to see from third-year forward Nikola Jovic as Jovic played for the Serbian national team in Eurobasket 2025:
Growth.
This was that, if simply because of how a warmup against the Greek national team started, with Jovic in the lineup next to countryman (and three-time NBA MVP) Nikola Jokic. Last summer, in the 2024 Olympics in Paris, Jovic was relegated to a deep reserve role due to a foot injury he suffered before leaving Miami. This time, he's healthy, appears even stronger physically than a year ago, and contributed nine points and five rebounds in 24 minutes in a resounding win. That included a three-pointer on a pass from Jokic right off the open.
Jovic figures to have a major role with the Heat this season, provided he can stay on the court after suffering injuries his first two seasons. He's just turned 22 in June, and he's extension eligible soon. While he's likely to serve more of a sixth-man role with the Heat at the opening of the season, rather than starting as he did for the first few games of 2024-25, the work as a power forward next to the game's best current pivot can't hurt.
Mostly, though, it shows he's earned the trust of a crusty coach, Svetislav " Kari " Pešić, whom Spoelstra praised recently, as someone who can aid in Jovic's continued development. Spoelstra has seemed ecstatic about Jovic's improved professionalism, even using it as example in comparison to another of the Heat's young core players, center Kel'el Ware.
"He's a unique skill set, so part of his strength is making other players better," Spoelstra said of Jovic in July. "Some of it is these plays in between..... You look at where Niko was as a rookie, to where he's becoming, it's night and day, his work ethic and consistency of approach every single day. The last two summers have been really good because it's been a strong balance of the Miami Heat development program and also going to play for his national team. I think that's helped his maturity."
Spoelstra said this summer would be critical.
"Last year (for Serbia), he was probably the eighth or ninth or 10th man, biggest stage," Spoelstra said. "My challenge to him was break into the rotation. Make that Hall of Fame coach (give) his trust."
So far, it seems Jovic has.