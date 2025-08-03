Miami Heat's Norman Powell Most Excited About This New Teammate
The Miami Heat's big offseason acquisition, Norman Powell, was asked after practice with the Jamaican national basketball team about a Heat teammate he's looking forward to meeting.
"Kel'el Ware. I saw him play in summer league and went against him last year. He's very talented," Powell said. "Can't wait to meet him, talk to him and bring him underneath the grind factory is what I like to call it, the morning workouts. Getting him ready and prepared for the season."
Additionally, Powell was asked about his work with Jamaica basketball, which is his debut in international play. The team participates in FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifiers on Aug. 8, 9 and 10, where they play Mexico, Barbados and Costa Rica. They have to finish in the top two of four in their group in order to advance to the qualifiers for the 2027 World Cup.
"Yeah, I'm super excited, super proud. We know it's the foundation. You know we're starting back up. I'm trying to put Jamaica back on the map with these pre-qualifiers", Powell said. "My dad is from Kingston, Jamaica, so being able to represent and learn about that side of the family and this culture means everything to me."
The Heat acquired Powell, 32, in July after trading away Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal with the Los Angeles Clippers. Powell averaged 21.8 points on 48 percent shooting for the 50-32 Clippers last season.
Norman Powell Hints Joining Miami Heat Was Years In The Making
Earlier this offseason, the Miami Heat surprised their fans and the rest of the NBA world after completing a trade for Norman Powell. The 10-year veteran spoke about his early experience with the organization and new teammates at practice for the Jamaican national basketball team, currently getting ready for FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifiers, which begin on Aug. 8.
"Awesome. You know, I've had a few texts here and there with a few teammates, nothing too crazy, but I'm definitely looking and excited to actually get settled in Miami. We'll be looking for a place this weekend," Powell said. "It's been very welcoming. The coaching staff, the organization has talked about how much they've wanted me over the years and has tried to get me, so I'm really excited to be somewhere that's that sees my potential and what I can bring to the table and truly wants me here."
"Being back down here, it's definitely refreshing, it's a lot of hot humidity. Even though I live in Vegas, I'm used to the dry heat. So getting back used to the sticky weather, but it's been amazing," Powell said. "I was here in Tampa for a little bit for Covid when I was with the [Toronto] Raptors. I feel like you get the best of both worlds having great weather, being around great people who are very welcoming, and I'm just excited to hit the ground running with the team."
Powell, 32, averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers, converting on 48 percent of his field goals and 41.8 percent of his threes. He will be entering the final year of his contract in 2025-2026.