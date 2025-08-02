Norman Powell Hints Joining Miami Heat Was Years In The Making
Earlier this offseason, the Miami Heat surprised their fans and the rest of the NBA world after completing a trade for Norman Powell. The 10-year veteran spoke about his early experience with the organization and new teammates at practice for the Jamaican national basketball team, currently getting ready for FIBA World Cup Pre-Qualifiers, which begin on Aug. 8.
"Awesome. You know, I've had a few texts here and there with a few teammates, nothing too crazy, but I'm definitely looking and excited to actually get settled in Miami. We'll be looking for a place this weekend," Powell said. "It's been very welcoming. The coaching staff, the organization has talked about how much they've wanted me over the years and has tried to get me, so I'm really excited to be somewhere that's that sees my potential and what I can bring to the table and truly wants me here."
"Being back down here, it's definitely refreshing, it's a lot of hot humidity. Even though I live in Vegas, I'm used to the dry heat. So getting back used to the sticky weather, but it's been amazing," Powell said. "I was here in Tampa for a little bit for Covid when I was with the [Toronto] Raptors. I feel like you get the best of both worlds having great weather, being around great people who are very welcoming, and I'm just excited to hit the ground running with the team."
Powell, 32, averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds 2.1 assists and 1.2 steals for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers, converting on 48 percent of his field goals and 41.8 percent of his threes. He will be entering the final year of his contract in 2025-2026.
Miami Heat Star To Make FIBA Debut With Jamaica Basketball In August
The Jamaican national basketball team will feature some new faces in the FIBA World Cup pre-qualifiers later this summer. The most prominent of those being the Miami Heat's latest trade acquisition, Norman Powell.
The 10-year veteran, who the Heat traded for earlier this summer, makes his debut on the international stage after a career season. Last season he average 21.8 points for the 50-32 Los Angeles Clippers.
Team Jamaica plays on Aug. 8, 9 and 10 as part of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Americas Pre-Qualifiers. They will need two finish as the one of the top two (of four) in their group in order to advance to the qualifiers, which run from November through February of 2027 (through six different windows of competition).