Miami Heat’s Pat Riley Offers Perfect Remedy For Erik Spoelstra This Offseason
Even with several deep postseason runs since 2020, the Miami Heat’s offense has struggled at times.
In the regular season, the Heat finished in the bottom 10 in offensive rating. In the playoffs, they were second-worst. This led to back-to-back lopsided defeats at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a second straight first-round exit.
While the issues are pressing, team president Pat Riley wants coach Erik Spoelstra to take some time away before focusing on basketball.
“Erik has been doing this for 30 years,” Riley explained. “Intensely, as the video coordinator, to being my main assistant coach. 17 straight years of coaching. So he’s been here for 30 years. Never took a year off and never takes a break. He’s had some issues in his life, personal issues. And I see the strain and stress on him like I’ve never seen it before.”
Riley said the defense remains a primary focus regardless of the potential offensive changes. Even if the Heat don’t acquire a star player in the offseason, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo aren't enough offense.
“He needs a break and time to reflect,” Riley said of Spoelstra. “He’s the head coach. I could give him my playbook from 2006, but it’s archaic. But he’ll figure this out. He knows we need to defend first, and we need to make whatever kind of changes he needs to make when it comes to the offense.”
