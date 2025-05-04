Miami Heat's Pelle Larsson Confirms Offseason Competition Plans
Miami Heat swingman Pelle Larsson's NBA season ended, but the high-level, high-stakes basketball goes on.
The Heat held their optional exit interviews a couple of days after they were eliminated from the playoffs, where the Swedish forward was asked about whether or not he plays in the FIBA EuroBasket tournament.
"Yeah." Larsson said. "Yeah it's very cool, I mean, last time we were in it I was a little kid watching on TV and our only two other NBA players that were in it then and this year we have two rookies. So, it's a little bit similar in that way but I'm very excited to kind of see what that team is gonna look like and what we can do."
Larsson played in 55 regular season games and three playoff games as a rookie. When he got the opportunity to start, he averaged about nine points, four rebounds, three assists and two stocks. When he was in the rotation, the Heat outscored teams by 3.36 points per 100 possessions when he was off the floor opposed to being outscored by 1.24 points when he wasn't.
FIBA EuroBasket runs Aug. 27 through Sep. 14.
"You guys have gotten a taste of it a little bit with the Olympics, maybe, and it's kind of similar for us, really, how much pride there is in that tournament and everyone comes to compete and is really proud to represent their countries," Larsson said. "So I guess it's similar because we don't get to do that in the Olympics as a country like Sweden. So, that is our biggest competition and that's the most prideful one."
