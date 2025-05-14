Miami Heat Select 'Connective Playmaker' In Latest NBA Mock Draft
After the departure of Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, the Miami Heat could be in the market for a forward this offseason. While many rumors point to the superstars potentially available on the trade market in Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant, it is far more likely the team addresses the position through the draft.
Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo! Sports released his latest mock draft following Monday's lottery results. He predicts the Heat select French forward Noah Penda with the No. 20 pick.
"Pat Riley said he has no plans to retire and that '80 is the new 60,' so it’s hard to imagine the Heat going with a raw project in the draft," the article wrote. "Which is why Penda makes a ton of sense; he plays with a veteran's mind and a winning mentality, offering connective playmaking, switchable defense and high-level feel. He’ll need to improve his jumper to stick long-term, but his unselfish game and defensive utility give him a strong foundation that could help Miami win games right away."
Penda, 20, has played with Le Mans Sarthe Basket since June 2024. Le Mans is part of the LNB Elite, the highest-tier league in the French basketball system.
At 6-foot-8 and 255 pounds, Penda can play the power forward position. The Heat have missed the presence of a true power forward. Bam Adebayo plays some minutes at the position amid the emergence of 2024 first-round pick Kel'el Ware at center. Kevin Love remains on the roster but serves a veteran role rather than the type of player to get 30 minutes a night.
Penda has been compared to former NBA players Thabo Sefolosha and Boris Diaw. Sefolosha was a wing while Diaw played a role in the frontcourt.
