The Miami Heat edged out a 106-103 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks to get their 6th win in a row. This game was far from the Heat’s best showing but they showed heart in how by managing to escape with a victory. The Heat stay in 3rd place in the Easter Conference and now lead the NBA Cup Group C. Now let’s grade some performances from tonight’s win.

Tyler Herro – Grade: A+

I mean does anything even need to be said. Tyler Herro was dominant. He looks comfortable and healthy already. Herro controlled the game on the offensive end beautifully and finished the game with a complete box score. He had 29 points, 5 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal and 1 block. He also had only 2 turnovers. He was efficient from the field shooting 9/15 overall, 3/5 from three, and 8/8 from the FT line. If Herro can continue to get to the FT line that will elevate not only his game, but the Heat as a whole as the season progresses. Herro had a career year last year, and through 2 games looks like he will be even better this season. He has been everything the Heat hoped he would be when he returned from injury.

Tyler Herro getting tricky!!! pic.twitter.com/Vr1HE9HRgt — Austin Dobbins (@AustinDobbins13) November 27, 2025

Dru Smith – Grade: B

Dru Smith is not a player that will “wow” you. He just does his job and rarely makes mistakes. Today he did have a bad turnover, but one could argue it was not his fault. As usual though Smith made a large impact on the defensive end. The combination of him and Davion Mitchell is lethal defensively at the point of attack. Smith is a surprisingly strong and scrappy defender, willing to sacrifice everything for the team. His defensive ability was on full display tonight racking up 3 steals and 1 block. Smith might never make headlines, but he is a luxury to have coming off the bench to replace Mitchell.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – Grade: B

Jaime Jaquez Jr has been spectacular through out the year, but he is going to see his role shift slightly with Herro coming back. That was clear today with Jaquez Jr. only playing for 17 minutes, which ranked him 9th on the team in playing time. Now I do not expect this to continue, but it just shows his role might be tweaked as the team is healthy. Despite these limited minutes he still showed he’s one of the best bench players in the league. He finished the game with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. For the number of minutes he played, those are excellent stats. Jaquez Jr. has been nothing but dependable for the Heat and today continues that.