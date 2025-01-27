Miami Heat Slip In This Week's Power Rankings
Amid the ongoing Jimmy Butler trade saga, the Miami Heat continue to sit with a record hovering around .500.
This week, the Heat are at the No. 16 spot in the latest edition of the NBA power rankings. Last week, they were No. 15.
Butler was suspended last week for two games as his trade situation continues to loom over the team. One bright spot throughout the Heat's unimpressive week was the performance of rookie Kel'el Ware.
"Rookie Kel’el Ware is now in the starting lineup, though he’s still played just 59 total minutes alongside Bam Adebayo," NBA.com's John Schuhmann wrote. "Ware had two more 20-point games last week (he’s one of five rookies with at least four), but the offense has been ugly on both ends of the floor (94.5 combined points per 100 possessions) in those double-big minutes.
The offense has been inefficent over the last few games for the Miami Heat.
Schuhmann added, "The Heat have scored just 105.7 points per 100 possessions over the 12 games that Butler has missed since Christmas. Their 29-point loss in Milwaukee on Thursday marked the fourth time they’ve been held under a point per possession over that stretch. They’re 6-6 in those 12 games, but only the Magic, Nets, Wizards and Hornets have been worse offensively since Christmas."
With their 22-22 record, the Heat are the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference. They reside half a game ahead of the Atlanta Hawks, while also sitting half a game back from the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic.
This week, the Heat play three games. The team embarks on a two-game home stretch starting with the Magic on Monday before facing off against the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Then, they travel on Saturday to San Antonio for a matchup against the Spurs to conclude their week.
HEAT FAVORED TO LAND MIDDLETON
The Heat are the gambling favorites to acquire Milwaukee Bucks wing Khris Middleton at +250. In terms of odds, the team lies ahead both the Detroit Pistons and Washington Wizards.
Middleton missed the first month of the season due to injury but has made an impact on a contending Bucks team. This season, Middleton is averaging 11.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. From beyond the arc, he is shooting 36.6 percent, a decline from his prime years. He has seen some time off the bench this season due to those struggles from three-point range.
Middleton signed a three-year contract extension with Milwaukee in 2023. He played a big role throughout the team's 2021 championship run, while earning All-Star nods in 2019, 2020 and 2022. Since the Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard, Middleton has taken a role as the third scoring option.
Butler has reportedly not ruled out the Bucks as a trade destination. A swap involving him and Middleton is possible, although there will have to be facilitator teams involved to match salaries. Middleton has a $34 million player option for next season. Many in league circles expect that option to be picked up.
At 33 years old, Middleton could serve as the veteran spark to help the Heat with their playoff push.
The trade deadline is Feb. 6.
HEAT INTERESTED IN BROWN
The Heat are reportedly interested in acquiring Toronto Raptors guard Bruce Brown according to Jake Fischer.
“The Toronto Raptors have convinced numerous front offices that they are motivated to help facilitate transactions before the trade buzzer sounds,” Fischer reported.
He continued, “Such efforts would almost certainly start with Bruce Brown, whose $23 million expiring salary could be a key ingredient in triangulating a multi-team [Jimmy] Butler deal. Brown is a former Miami Hurricanes star who the Heat, according to league sources, have indeed registered interest in acquiring.”
Do the Toronto Raptors want Jimmy Butler? Probably not. Young stars Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes are headlining a rebuild for the team. Trading away their young pieces or acquiring Butler could damage the rebuilding mindset the Raptors front office shares.
However, reports state the Raptors are looking to serve as a facilitator in a Butler deal. A few of Raptors veterans are on expiring contracts. With their 12-32 record, it makes sense for the team to sell some of their players at the deadline.
Brown won a championship with the Denver Nuggets in 2023 before signing with the Indiana Pacers that offseason. He was traded last deadline to the Raptors, where he seems to be on the trade block again.
This season, Brown is averaging 8.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 47 percent from the field. He will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
