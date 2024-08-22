Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Hoping For Stronger Campaign Than Paul George?
Jimmy Butler is hoping for his best season to date with the Miami Heat as he hunts for a maximum contract next offseason.
The star forward is, however, 35 at the start of the regular season, with a lot of miles on him from his tenure with the Chicago Bulls. Despite the extra motivation of a new deal, HoopsHype is projecting a worse campaign from Butler than another veteran star.
HoopsHype's Frank Urbina released the outlet's list of the top 30 small forwards for next season, where Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George (No. 5) slotted a single spot ahead of Butler (No. 6).
"It’s unclear how hand in hand that is with Miami choosing not to sign Butler to the max extension he was eligible for this summer but either way, the star forward chose not to make a fuss about it," Urbina wrote.
The decision from Miami's front office not to extend Butler is bold but understandable. Butler's desire for a max extension shouldn't just come from past success with the Heat, but rather from showing there's still starpower left in the tank. Giving him a prove-it year could greatly benefit both sides.
George is entering a totally new system in Philadelphia, splitting touches with superstar big man Joel Embiid and reigning Most Improved Player Tyrese Maxey. The 34-year-old is accustomed to sharing the ball, playing on loaded rosters for the latter half of his career. The deciding factor in the Butler-George debate for next season is the NBA playoffs.
"For Butler, 2024-25 will be about proving he can stay healthy and not miss so much regular-season time, especially if the soon-to-be-35-year-old is expecting to get one more huge contract in Miami."
