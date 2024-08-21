Why Should NBA Fans Believe In The Miami Heat This Season?
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is determined to prove himself worthy of a maximum contract this season.
This motivation could push Butler to a limit never seen during his tenure with the Heat. The organization made limited roster changes over the summer while others in the Eastern Conference reconstructed their entire rotation.
It's tough for NBA fans to put their hope in the Heat considering improvements around them, but Butler's motives are just the answer, according to Bleacher Report's Dan Favale.
"Sure, Jimmy Butler will be 35 on opening night. And yes, he's always going to miss some time (22 games last season)," Favale wrote. "But should we really count out a Heat franchise built around contract-year Jimmy Butler (2025-26 player option)? After his own team president, Pat Riley, basically ruled out an extension before the offseason truly started?"
It's all a matter of how the Heat are positioned once the postseason comes around. A Play-In Tournament appearance feels inevitable, but the health of Butler and the rest of the core is a mystery.
The Heat are no strangers to dealing with injury problems, meaning another year-full could derail any chances of playoff success. Alternatively, a healthy Heat lineup still poses a threat to almost any championship contender, with Butler hunting a max deal.
