Miami Heat Return To Familiar Ground In Latest Eastern Conference Ranking
Avoiding the Play-In Tournament feels like nothing more than a dream for the Miami Heat this season.
Not only is the Eastern Conference the best it's been in years, but the Heat's health concerns are glaring. The Philadelphia 76ers and New York made serious acquisitions while the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Orlando Magic locked down their cores. The majority of these teams, along with the reigning champion Boston Celtics, will likely claim a spot in the postseason.
Leaving the Heat to once again battle for their slot, as ESPN recently predicted.
"The Heat, eliminated by the Celtics in the first round last season after reaching the NBA Finals the year prior, are projected to finish eighth in the standings," the staff wrote. "A spot familiar to Jimmy Butler & Co. after finishing there two years straight."
The Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, and Chicago Bulls are projected to join the Heat in the Play-In. This group of teams shouldn't strike fear into the Heat, as the Bulls are kicking off a rebuild while the Hawks look to regroup with Trae Young at the helm.
Coach Erik Spoelstra is set on the path to landing the No. 8 seed for a third consecutive year.
