Miami Heat Still Having Gaping Hole After Norman Powell Trade
Miami Heat fans with early championship hopes following the Norman Powell trade may want to temper expectations, at least for now.
The Heat acquired Powell in a three-team swap involving the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. In the process, they parted ways with veterans Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson.
Some believe Miami now has a legitimate shot at contending in the Eastern Conference with their current roster. However, the team still appears to be missing a key piece to truly jump-start their playoff push.
A legitimate high-caliber point guard.
A fan recently reposted a potential Heat starting lineup featuring Tyler Herro at point guard, Powell at shooting guard, Andrew Wiggins at small forward, Bam Adebayo at power forward, and Kel’el Ware at center. While many fans agree the lineup has offensive firepower, the idea of Herro serving as the team's primary lead guard doesn't sit well with everyone.
The Heat have been rumored to be pursuing nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard, a move that could potentially fill their void at the position. However, with the team in win-now mode they need a quicker solution for who will shoulder the bulk of the lead guard responsibilities.
Is guard Davion Mitchell the answer? In 30 games in Miami after being traded from the Toronto Raptors, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 from three.
But can Mitchell truly serve as the primary point guard on a team with serious playoff aspirations? It’s certainly a possibility but it might not be a gamble Miami can afford to take.
What about Miami’s first-round pick, Kasparas Jakucionis? The Lithuanian native averaged 15.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.7 assists while shooting 44 percent from the field during his one-and-done season at Illinois.
Through two Summer League games, Jakucionis has struggled from beyond the arc going 0-for-7 and committing eight turnovers. His turnover issues were previously flagged by ESPN’s Jay Bilas, who pointed to a spike in miscues late in the college basketball season.
As it stands, Miami still lacks a true point guard capable of consistently orchestrating the offense. Perhaps Jakucionis and Mitchell will eventually prove reliable, or maybe Herro will silence the doubters and show he can lead a team with championship aspirations.
