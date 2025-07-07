Inside The Heat

Heat’s Latest Addition Norman Powell Removes Miami From Chasing 3-Time All-Star

Shandel Richardson

Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits on the court for the jersey retirement ceremony for former player Udonis Haslem during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat president Pat Riley sits on the court for the jersey retirement ceremony for former player Udonis Haslem during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Miami Heat and Pat Riley won back some of the fan base by trading for high-scoring guard Norman Powell Monday morning. The move should make the Heat one of the most interesting teams in the Eastern Conference but it keeps them out of the running for another player in free agency.

It means the Heat are likely done chasing Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, who is on the market. This is what The Stein Line had to say about the latest movements: "Miami was widely anticipated to be in that mix, but the Heat's agreed-to acquisition of Powell would appear to rule them out of the Beal chase and would likewise appear to boost the Clippers' chances of convincing Beal to join Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Co. by stepping into a clear backcourt void created by Powell's departure."

LOVE REACTS TO TRADE

Kevin Love put his trade from the Heat to the Utah Jazz in perspective through a short post on X Monday morning.

The 18-year veteran has been known in recent years for being active and providing his unique perspective on breaking news in the NBA through X. This time, he's at the center of his post. This was the third time Love was traded in his career, including the day he was drafted in 2008.

The "math problem" Love is referring too is likely the common practice of teams needing to match salaries in order to make a trade happen. The five-time all-star likely feels as if he was included in the trade as "filler" simply for the trade to work for both teams. Love might feel unwanted and there could be a reason for it.

MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS

Boston Celtics Super Fan Has Miami Heat Among Top 5 Bleakest Futures In The East

Media Personalities React To Miami Heat’s Underrated Offseason Following Additions

Miami Heat’s Dwyane Wade Throws Some Shade On Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Train

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel. He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star. TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here