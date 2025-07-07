Heat’s Latest Addition Norman Powell Removes Miami From Chasing 3-Time All-Star
The Miami Heat and Pat Riley won back some of the fan base by trading for high-scoring guard Norman Powell Monday morning. The move should make the Heat one of the most interesting teams in the Eastern Conference but it keeps them out of the running for another player in free agency.
It means the Heat are likely done chasing Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, who is on the market. This is what The Stein Line had to say about the latest movements: "Miami was widely anticipated to be in that mix, but the Heat's agreed-to acquisition of Powell would appear to rule them out of the Beal chase and would likewise appear to boost the Clippers' chances of convincing Beal to join Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Co. by stepping into a clear backcourt void created by Powell's departure."
LOVE REACTS TO TRADE
Kevin Love put his trade from the Heat to the Utah Jazz in perspective through a short post on X Monday morning.
The 18-year veteran has been known in recent years for being active and providing his unique perspective on breaking news in the NBA through X. This time, he's at the center of his post. This was the third time Love was traded in his career, including the day he was drafted in 2008.
The "math problem" Love is referring too is likely the common practice of teams needing to match salaries in order to make a trade happen. The five-time all-star likely feels as if he was included in the trade as "filler" simply for the trade to work for both teams. Love might feel unwanted and there could be a reason for it.