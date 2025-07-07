Miami Heat's Acquisition Of Norman Powell Labeled "A Heist" By NBA Insider
The Miami Heat made a major trade Tuesday, acquiring Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell as part of a three-team deal. Utah Jazz big man John Collins went to the Clippers while the Heat sent veterans Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love to the Jazz. Los Angeles included a future second-round draft pick for Utah.
The Ringer's Zach Lowe believes the Heat came out as major winners in the deal.
"This is a heist for the Miami Heat," Lowe shared on his podcast Tuesday. “...This is a nice bet for them. It gives them someone who goes north/south. They make art out of it but sometimes art can become tiresome of these passes, cuts, and fancy handoffs. Sometimes it’s like can someone get the damn to the paint and rim and Norm Powell can put his head down and do that."
Powell, 32, saw a career-high in scoring last season, averaging 21.8 points. A longtime veteran, he never established himself as one of the stronger scorers in the NBA but last season shows otherwise. The Heat already have a dynamic scoring guard in All-Star Tyler Herro. Adding Powell to that gives Miami one of the stronger scoring backcourts in the league.
Powell was always a solid role player off the bench before thriving in a starting role in Los Angeles last season. With the disappointing season Terry Rozier had, Powell could have an immediate starting role in this new-look Miami Heat rotation.