Miami Heat Strongly Discouraged From Trading For $251 Million Star

Jayden Armant

Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (center) looks on from the bench against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (center) looks on from the bench against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter during game four for the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
After missing out on superstar Kevin Durant, the Miami Heat may be desperate to acquire a star player and bolster their core to compete in the East next season.

The latest trade rumor may illustrate how badly they want it. NBA analyst Zach Lowe has reportedly heard rumors about Miami dishing out Duncan Robinson and Terry Rozier for Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal.

Many Heat fans heavily disagree with this proposal, and rightfully so. Landing Beal would force Miami to absorb one of the league's heaviest contracts with slightly higher production at the shooting guard position.

"Trade a bad contract and an expiring contract for literally the worst contract in the league? $53mm this year. And $57mm next year? For a player who literally hasn’t played defense in a decade? Kill me," one user tweeted.

The Beal arc in Phoenix has been nothing but failure, as the Big Three with him, Durant, and Devin Booker notched zero playoff wins after being hailed as a championship contender. The lack of depth around the three lowered the margin for error, which they unfortunately couldn't overcome unless they were perfect. Beal is back on the trading block, but Heat fans are already rejecting the idea of him in South Florida.

Out of the 30 highest-paid players in the league, Beal is arguably the worst. He started in just 38 games last season, averaging 17 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Beal dropped in all his scoring categories, averaging his lowest points since 2015. He would provide a scoring option beside Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. However, his lofty contract, paired with the trade capital the Heat likely have to trade, may not be worth it.

