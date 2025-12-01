How To Watch Miami Heat-Los Angeles Clippers, Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More
Game date, time and location: Monday, Dec. 1, 7:30 p.m. EST, Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida
TV: FanDuel Sports Network Sun (South Florida), FanDuel Sports Network SoCal
Radio: WQAM 104.3 & The Heat Audio Experience, (ESPN 106.3 FM, Ft. Myers/Naples – WFSX FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM, Stuart – WSTU 1450 AM & The Keys – WAVK 97.7 FM, WAQI 710 AM (South Florida), AM 570 KLAC (California)
VITALS: The Miami Heat (13-7) and Los Angeles Clippers (5-15) Clippers meet for the second and final regular season matchup. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a 120-119 victory in LA on November 3 and with a win will sweep the series for the 13th time. The contest also marks as the earliest the series will conclude in the franchise’s histories, beating the previous earliest date by
three days, December 4 during the 2002-03 season. The Heat are 40-34 all-time versus the Clippers during the regular season, including 21-15 in home games and 19-19 in road games.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Davion Mitchell
G Tyler Herro
C Bam Adebayo
F Norman Powell
F Andrew Wiggins
CLIPPERS
G James Harden
G Kris Dunn
C Ivica Zubac
F Kawhi Leonard
F John Collins
INJURY REPORT
HEAT
Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Questionable - Groin
Keshad Johnson: Questionable - Illness
Kasparas Jakučionis: Available - Recalled from G League
Jahmir Young: Available - Recalled from G League
Myron Gardner: Available - Recalled from G League
Vladislav Goldin: Available - Recalled from G League
Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team
CLIPPERS
Bradley Beal: Out - Hip
Derrick Jones Jr.: Out - Knee
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Out - Hip
Betting Lines (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
Spread: Heat -5.5 (-108), Clippers +5.5 (-112)
Moneyline: Heat -210, Clippers +176
Total points scored: 236.5 (over -110. under -110)
QUOTABLE
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra: "We need to be better on the ball for sure. Last night, yeah there were some pick-and-rolls, they were calling up some different actions, but at some point it becomes a competitive spirit on-the-ball to handle your business. And then, our weak-side has to be completely active. This league is not easy to defend, the talent, the skill, the three-point spacing, all of that, and it really does require five guys on a string."
