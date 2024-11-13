Heat Cut Ties With Jimmy Butler, Land Warriors' Rising Star In Blockbuster Trade Idea
There's a reality where Jimmy Butler is not a member of the Miami Heat past February.
The issue is it's hard to judge Butler's campaign after just seven appearances. He went out early in his eighth game against the Denver Nuggets with an ankle injury.
Let's assume Butler's production in the coming months sways team president Pat Riley to move on from the veteran star. The Golden State Warriors are likely the first organization to offer a package, and a strong one at that. The Warriors are sitting near the top of the Western Conference with a record of 9-2, but there is a consensus lack of star power on the roster.
Bleacher Report proposed the following blockbuster deal between the Heat, Warriors, and Toronto Raptors:
Heat receive: Jonathan Kuminga, De'Anthony Melton, Andrew Wiggins, Golden State's 2025 first-round pick, 2026 first-round swap (via Golden State), Golden State's 2027 first-round pick, Atlanta's 2028 second-round pick, Golden State's 2030 first-round pick (protected Nos. 21 to 30)
Warriors receive: Jimmy Butler, Bruno Fernando, Josh Richardson
Raptors receive: Gary Payton II (into non-taxpayer MLE), Atlanta's 2026 second-round pick (via Golden State), Miami's 2031 second-round pick (top-55 protection)
This hypothetical deal makes clear the direction of the Heat and Warriors while the Raptors are involved to help facilitate the trade. Miami is not forced into a serious rebuild, but instead, a retooling centered around Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Kuminga, and draft capital.
Alternatively, the Warriors add a few years to their championship window before Stephen Curry and Butler call it a career.
