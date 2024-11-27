Miami Heat Veteran’s Playing Time Is Crucial For Their Success
There is no problem a coach would rather have in team sports than plenty of roster depth.
Alec Burks is one of the main reasons for the Miami Heat’s exceeding depth. The veteran wing has been a very welcoming addition to the roster. During this season, he’s averaging 7.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 48.6 percent shooting and 50 percent from three-point range.
He has contributed massively to the Heat each time he’s gotten significant playing time off the bench. It has led to a 4-1 record when he plays at least 16 minutes a game. In those five games, Burks is averaging 10.6 points, three rebounds, and 2.6 assists on 56.1 percent shooting and 52.6 percent from three-point range. Whether it’s his movement without the ball to find spots for his teammates to give him easy catch-and-shoot attempts or just his elite shooting from the perimeter, Burks has displayed an essential need for this team.
Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson are the Heat’s designated and best shooters. But Burks provides that perimeter threat off the bench. With Robinson moving to the starting lineup and the best way for Bam Adebayo, Herro, Jimmy Butler, and Terry Rozier to play together is to stagger them, Burks plays his role well regardless of who is on the court.
This cannot be said for Josh Richardson. During the season, he’s averaging four points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 28.9 percent shooting and 27.3 percent from three-point range. He deserves the benefit of the doubt, as his struggles are primarily due to his shooting shoulder, which required surgery last season. However, with the team being 7-7 and several players outplaying him, Erik Spoelstra may need to revert his role to an emergency option. Burks received little to no playing time during several struggling Richardson games. This can no longer happen with how well Burks is playing.
Bryan Townes is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at btownesjr@gmail.com or on X @bryantownesjr11. Follow our coverage on Facebook.