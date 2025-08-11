Miami Heat Working Out Former First-Rounder For Frontcourt Help
The Miami Heat are still planning to start a true center, Ke'lel Ware next to Bam Adebayo this season.
But that doesn't leave them much in reserve.
Only Nikola Jovic, who is 6-foot-11 and has put on considerable muscle, is slated for the rotation -- but Jovic operates best on the perimeter, as a playmaker. And two-way contract addition Vlad Goldin didn't look ready for primetime in summer league, largely due to slow feet.
So it's not surprising that, even with limited capital and roster room, the Heat are canvassing available athletic frontcourt help. A week ago, Five Reasons Sports Network heard they had interest in Kai Jones, a former star at the University of Texas who was drafted 19th overall by the Charlotte Hornets. But after some social media ranting and a trade request, the Hornets waived him. He has since played a total of 40 games for the Clippers and Mavericks.
Now, according to Chris Haynes, the Heat are taking a closer look.
Jones, who is seeking a standard contract, spoke recently with Timothy Bain (@timmaay_ of Five Reasons Sports from his native Bahamas) about his musical and basketball ambitions:.
Jones reportedly has an options overseas, including one offer:
The Heat likely wanted to jump in before Jones signed elsewhere; he was scheduled to leave the Bahamas for Nicaragua on Tuesday to train for the Bahamian national team.
But that doesn't mean a signing is imminent. Miami is already $1.63m over the luxury tax line, and wants to get back under that eventually to avoid the repeater tax. Still, Jones is only 24, and he's the type of project Erik Spoelstra and company might not mind taking on, considering the strength of their development program.