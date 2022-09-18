Skip to main content

A Kelly Olynyk Reunion With The Miami Heat?

Olynyk photo with Jimmy Butler sparks the rumor mill
On Thursday, Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story with ex-teammate Kelly Olynyk. 

Naturally, the picture then sparked up rumors Olynyk might be seeking a Heat reunion.

Olynyk is with the Detroit Pistons on a contract that locks him in through 2024. The $12 million in that season is not guaranteed, which means he could demand a trade.

Olynyk previously spent four years with the Heat and built great chemistry with his teammates. He averaged 10 points and five rebounds in the 265 games in Miami, helping them make the playoffs twice. 

Adding Olynyk to the Heat’s roster would be beneficial. Although he doesn’t possess the defensive abilities the Heat are looking for, he can pass the ball and even knock down shots from the 3-point line.

Right now, it may be unlikely the Heat will trade for Olynyk but nothing is impossible for the future. The Heat are looking for depth at power forward after losing P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers during free agency. They will enter training camp with Caleb Martin as the starter at the four. 

Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

