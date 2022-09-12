Anthony Edwards Receiving the Tim Hardaway Treatment After Anti-Gay Slur

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been known for his personality.

His humor and character have been his most recognizable qualities but his latest actions on social media have caused some controversy.

Edwards posted a video on his Instagram story, mocking a group of men while using homophobic language.

“Look at these queer a** n***** man,” Edwards said. “Look at what the world done came to bruh.”

This incident is similar to when former Miami Heat star Tim Hardaway made anti-gay comments in 2007.

“You know, I hate gay people,” Hardaway said in an interview with Dan le Batard. “So I let it be known, I don’t like gay people. I don’t like to be around gay people. I am homophobic. I don’t like it. It shouldn’t be in the world or in the United States.”

Hardaway’s comments kept him out of consideration for the Hall of Fame until this year. Hardaway has continuously apologized for actions, citing his religion as the source of his homophonic comments.

“I grew up in a church, and that’s the way churches were,” Hardaway said in a San Francisco Chronicle interview. “They instilled in you that [homosexuality] wasn’t the way you should be.”

Like Hardaway, Edwards has apologized for his words as well.

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful,” Edwards said. “I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way, there’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Some felt Hardaway's comments delayed his induction into the Hall of Fame. He finally received the honor over the weekend. Edwards, who is a budding superstar, could receive similar treatment when his career is over.

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.