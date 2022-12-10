Brooklyn Nets Resting Five Players  Reminiscent Of Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili Against Miami Heat in 2012

Ten years ago, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was fined for resting three starters in a nationally-televised game against the Heat

The Brooklyn Nets are resting five players for tonight's game against the Indiana Pacers, including All-Star starters Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

If you're a Miami Heat fan, this should sound awfully familiar. It brings memories of San Antonio Spurs sitting Tony Parker, Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili for a marquee game against the Heat in 2012. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich went far as sending the trio home to San Antonio after their game the previous night in Orlando.

"It's the best thing for our team," Popovich said the night before the game.

Because of the magnitude of the nationally-televised game, it upset fans and league personnel. At the time, the Heat and Spurs were the two best teams and featured star power such as LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

It was so bad then-league commissioner released a statement.

"I apologize to all NBA fans," Stern said in a statement. "This was an unacceptable decision by the San Antonio Spurs and substantial sanctions will be forthcoming."

Popovich was eventually fined $250,000 for the decision. The Nets, who are without a total of eight players tonight against the Pacers, will unlikely receiving any punishment because it's now common practice for teams to rest players.

Fittingly, the Heat face the Spurs tonight in Miami.

