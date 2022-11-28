Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo Nominated But Fall To Giannis Antetokounmpo in Player Of The Week Voting

Antetokounmpo wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award, ahead of Adebayo, Martin

As good as the Miami Heat's Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo were last week, it was still wasn't enough to supplant Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Monday, Antetokounmpo was named the Eastern Conference player of the week. Martin and Adebayo were among those nominated for the honor.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to a 3-1 record while averaging 35.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists on 61 percent shooting. He also had two double-doubles.

Last week the Heat went 3-0 behind Martin and Adebayo. Martin averaged 21.3 and 7.3 rebounds. He had three 20-point games despite having none earlier in the season. Adebayo averaged 28.3 points and 10.3 rebounds, recording back-to-back 30-point games in victories against the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks.

Both players picked up the slack for Jimmy Butler, who was sidelined with an ankle injury. Butler is expected to return for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics.

