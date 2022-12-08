Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster

Barkley feels it's time for the Heat to start over

TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat.

With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster.

"It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."

At earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and coming within one victory of making the NBA Finals last year, the Heat have struggled the 25 games of this season. They are just 11-14 and are 10th in the conference standings.

The Heat, who have lost two straight, face the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday at home.

“None of us are happy about this,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “You walk in the locker room, nobody feels good about the last 48 hours. And again, as a reminder, just five days ago, we were coming off of a very good road win. But we do have to collectively own this and that’s all of us. Everybody in the locker room and the coaching staff and myself, we have to do a better job.”

