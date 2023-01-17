Chris Goodwin Wears Dwyane Wade 2006 Finals Jersey Before The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Face Dallas Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted with a 2006 Dwyane Wade jersey before their Wild Card game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Miami Heat defeated the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, with Wade winning the Finals MVP after averaging 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Perhaps Godwin was trying to replicate Wade’s energy to defeat the Cowboys and move on to the next round. Godwin could also be commemorating Wade as a fellow Florida athlete facing a Dallas team in the postseason.

Some even joked that Godwin and the Buccaneers would benefit from referees. Many fans believe the outcome of the 2006 NBA Finals was rigged at the hands of officials. Wade had 97 free-throw attempts that led to 75 of his points in the series.

Ironically, Godwin plays with Tom Brady, who has also been accused of benefiting from referees throughout his entire career.

“I mean he got Brady on his team so he’ll be getting the same treatment from the refs that Wade got,” one user said.

Tampa Bay is going for their second Super Bowl in three seasons. Although the Bucs had a down year by their standards, they still aim to compete for a ring in what could be Brady’s last season.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo blames mic for first-half issues against Bucks. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat social media team trolls Bucks guard Grayson Allen. CLICK HERE

ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.