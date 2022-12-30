Fan gets Caleb Martin jersey on Christmas that he wore to Heat-Lakers game

Social media is often a place athletes and fans trade hateful jabs.

That wasn't the case with a recent video posted of a Miami Heat fan receiving a Caleb Martin jersey for Christmas. When Martin saw the video, retweeted it and posted this message: "That’s love made my day . happy holidays!"

The jersey didn't arrive on Christmas as expected, so the family was unsure if the son was going to be able to wear it to Wednesday's Heat-Lakers game. It arrived just in time.

Martin has started all season for the Heat, becoming a key contributor after being originally signed as a two-way player.

"His versatility is vital to our group," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Night after night after night, he's taking on all the different challenges this league can present. Whether he's guarding the small, super-quick guys or whether he's guarding the bigger wings or that he's switching onto centers ... Our defense seems to be more active and fast when he's out on the court. He's a playmaker out there, which fits with Jimmy (Butler) and Bam (Adebayo)."

