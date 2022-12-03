Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James

Jones says he has great respect for LeBron

LeBron James caused a stir when he criticized the media for not asking his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones situation.

A photo surfaced recently of Jones among a group of white students denying entrance to black students at an Arkansas school in 1957.

On Friday, Jones responded on his radio on 105.3 The Fan.

“First of all, you have to hear me say how much I think of LeBron,” Jones said. “I couldn’t, don’t know of anybody that I respect any more. I don’t know of anybody that has taken every opportunity he’s had and maximized it. He, not only, is an absolute great ambassador of sport, but he has taken sports, he has taken his venues and used those platforms. I just want to be sure that you know where I’m coming from. And he made buttons pop off my vest so to speak when he would talk about how much of a Cowboy fan he was. He would have made a great tight end. That doesn’t change. There’s nothing about any of that that changes, and I did hear what he had to say."

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



