Do Miami Heat Ride The Hot Gabe Vincent A While Even When Kyle Lowry Gets Healthy?

There remains no timetable on when Lowry returns to the lineup

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has often rode the hot player.

It happened last year when Max Strus replaced Duncan Robinson in the starting lineup, which eventually became permanent. Spoelstra may have another decision with backup point guard Gabe Vincent on a three-game tear.

Vincent has averaged 22.6 points in starter Kyle Lowry's absence due to a knee injury. There is no timetable on when Lowry returns.

“We’re still treating him day to day and continue to be on that protocol until he’s ready,” Spoelstra Saturday.

But it is time to relegate Lowry to bench and go with Lowry?

It depends who you ask. The Heat fans are fed up with Lowry, saying he's on the downside and still fighting conditioning issues. If you ask Spoelstra, Lowry is the engine that runs the team.

But numbers are numbers.

The Heat are 7-1 this season without Lowry. Vincent has played well of late and growing more comfortable.

"He was in our program in Sioux Falls," Spoelstra said of Vincent. "He started developing his habits. He was in the Bubble. We had so many practices, film sessions, player development sessions the last couple games. He has the emotional stability to handle different roles that not every player in this league can accept. He can play off the ball, he can play on the ball. He can play a little bit more of a scorer. He can be more of a facilitator when we have our full health. Those kind of guys are so invaluable in this league."

Vincent struggled early in the season, mostly because knee issues of his own. He missed 14 games, including a nine-game stretch in stretch. His improved health is the reason for his recent success.

"I feel pretty good," Vincent said. "I'm sure there's some correlation."

