Dwyane Wade Says LeBron James' Best Years Were With Miami Heat

Wade believe LeBron's prime years were when they teamed together in Miami

Dwyane Wade played with LeBron James on the Miami Heat from 2010-14, winning two championships.

Wade said he felt James was perhaps at his peak during those years when he was named MVP twice. Wade made the revelation in a recent interview with SI.com's Chris Mannix.

“First of all, I mean, he was young," Wade said. He did seven years in Cleveland. He came in as 18 years old, right, so he’s still so young. And he came to Miami right in that time where really you think LeBron has exceeded this. You think that’s the best time you’re going to get as a professional athlete from 25 to 29. Those are the prime years. And so we were lucky to get him in his prime years. But the thing about LeBron is he’s a sponge. And so he will not allow anybody to be better than him at anything.”

James played well enough to make Wade and Chris Bosh secondary players those four years. Since leaving Miami, he has won championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016) and Los Angeles Lakers (2020).

The full interview can be read here.

