Dwyane Wade Speaks On The Difficulties Of Fatherhood

Wade said he's had ups and down as a father

Since retiring from the NBA, Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has become more known for his parental role.

While him and his family have been in the news for certain things that stir up controversy, Wade joined E!’s Laverne Cox at the 2022 People Choice’s Awards on Dec. 6 to discuss life as a parent.

"We all know that being a parent is hard,” he said. "I mean being a human in this world is hard. That's just starting as just that—that's not even putting Black complexion to it."

The main thing that drew a lot of attention and criticism was Wade’s choice to support his daughter Zaya who came out as transgender in 2020.

"To be a parent, I think we all have our own ways," he said. "It's not just one way. I know in the community that we come from, the Black community, especially as a Black man growing up, a lot of things was perceived as weak for us, and I understood it."

"I think a lot of people have to let a lot of the things that we were taught and we learned at an early age—kind of let it go and then allow life to show you, allow life to help you grow," the Chicago native mentioned. "Allow your experiences to let you see different. And sit back and enjoy the show, man."

Wade continued saying, "Watching your kids grow up is an amazing thing. Try not to get in the way, but make sure you're there enough to help them reach their potential."

