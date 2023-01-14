Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 13: Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle Lead Knicks Past Wizards

Kyle Kuzma had season-high 40 points for Wizards in losing effort

Jalen Brunson scored 34 points while Julius Randle had 23 points and 16 rebounds to lead the New York Knicks to a 112-108 victory against the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks' talented duo withstood a season-high 40 points from Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who came within one point of his career-high.

NEXT KNICKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 2 in New York

NEXT WIZARDS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: April. 7 in Washington

OTHER NOTES:

-Jonas Valanciunas recorded 33 points and 16 rebounds to help the New Orleans Pelicans defeat the Detroit Pistons 116-110.

“JV had a monster game," Pelicans coach Willie Green said. “He dominated in the post and he dominated on the boards and we needed every point and every rebound."

Both CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy had 19 points while Naji Marshall had 17. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points for the Pistons while Saddiq Bey had 20 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT PELICANS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 18 in New Orleans

NEXT PISTONS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 19 in Detroit

-Trae Young scored 26 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 113-111 win against the Indiana Pacers. He also had 11 assists, giving him his 19th double-double of the season.

“We needed this game bad after our last game to Milwaukee,” said Onyeka Okongwu, who had 18 points and 20 rebounds. “The last game I wasn’t being aggressive. I got called out by people, family, friends, coaches. So this game I wanted to make an effort to be aggressive on both ends of the floor.”

Rookie Bennedict Mathurin led the Pacers with 26 points while Buddy Hield had 18.

NEXT HAWKS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 16 in Atlanta

NEXT PACERS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Feb. 8 at Miami

-Josh Giddey recorded 25 points and 10 rebounds to help the Oklahoma City Thunder defeat the Chicago Bulls 124-110. Rookie Jalen Williams had 22 points while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 21. Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 25 points while Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 11 rebounds.

NEXT BULLS GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 18 in Chicago

-Lauri Markkanen recorded 28 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-108 win over the Orlando Magic. Jordan Clarkson had 23 points and 12 rebounds, giving him his second double-double of the season. Franz Wagner scored 26 points to lead the Magic while rookie and first round pick Paolo Banchero had 19.

NEXT JAZZ GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Mar. 13 at Miami

NEXT MAGIC GAME AGAINST THE HEAT: Jan. 27 at Miami

