Eastern Conference Recaps, Jan. 14: Ja Morant Throws Down Monster Dunk In Memphis Grizzlies Win Against Pacers

Ja Morant set the Internet on fire with thunderous slam

At one moment, the game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers became secondary.

Everything else was a footnote once Grizzlies guard Ja Morant threw down a ferocious dunk over Pacers forward Jalen Smith. The dunk of the year candidate was the highlight of the Grizzlies 130-112 victory Saturday.

Desmond Bane led the way for Memphis with 25 points while Morant had 23. The dunk was the second big slam of the week for Morant. He also posterized San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poetl on Thursday.

OTHER NOTES:

-Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, including 17 in the third quarter, to lead the Boston Celtics to a 122-106 victory against the Charlotte Hornets. It was the Celtics' sixth straight win.

The Hornets trailed by four late in the second quarter before Tatum helped the Celtics to a 33-19 in the third.

-The Atlanta Hawks backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray combined for 58 points in a 114-103 victory against the Toronto Raptors.

Scottie Barnes led the Ratpors with 27 points.

