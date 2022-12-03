Erik Spoelstra Says Miami Heat Are Trending In Right Direction

The Heat feel their 11-12 record this season is deceiving

The Miami Heat aren't quite where they want to be yet but they like the direction they are headed.

The Heat improved to 11-12 this season after Friday's victory against the Boston Celtics, the team with the best record in the NBA.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said his team is playing better than the record indicates.

"Our record is probably deceiving to everybody on the outside but we feel like things have been trending in a much better direction," Spoelstra said.

Now, the Heat just have to find a way to remain healthy. They were devastated by injuries the first two months of the season. With the lineup nearly back to full strength, the Heat are hoping to build some momentum.

"We'll deal with whatever we have to deal with," Spoelstra said. "I think for sure we've been in the most clutch games of any team in the league. I think that's kind of built up our toughness and emotional, mental stability., which you need in this league. I hope people think our record is deceiving because we think we have something good going on."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's victory against Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE

How Miami Heat Twitter reacted to win against Celtics. CLICK HERE

Jimmy Butler has big game against Celtics in return to lineup. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com