Skip to main content

VIDEO: Erik Spoelstra Sums 35 Years Of Miami Heat Basketball

The franchise kicked off its 35th season Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat are celebrating their 35th season in the NBA. 

The season began with a 116-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls, but it didn't damper the impact the organization has had on the league. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the franchise before Wednesday's game. 

"I think there's a lot of different levels to it," Spoelstra said. "We've been here now for almost 30 years, which is crazy. It seems like when I was following the Heat when Ronnie [Rothstein] was coaching the team, that felt like it was 15 or 20 years that they had been in existence but really it was a short period of time. From when the Arisons and Pat [Riley] took over and then just the incredible excitement of building a culture and being part of something that has really become respected in all the pro sports. This is an organization that is respected for its culture, for its class, for its professionalism, for the hard work. And then turning a football into also a basketball town, it's been really exciting to be a part of it." 

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

The Miami Heat fall to the Chicago Bulls in opener. CLICK HERE

Heat fans roast guard Kyle Lowry on social media after loss. CLICK HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

"I think we're trying to play a little faster," Strus said. "Even though we return a lot of guys, it's still different lineups, different guys playing together, getting to know each other again. It'll take a little bit of time but it will clock faster once we start playing more games." 

In This Article (1)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat

USATSI_19262317_168389536_lowres
News

Too Early For Miami Heat To Panic After Season-Opening Loss

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19262394_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Hopes To Bounce Back From Rough Opener

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19172270_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Endured Tough Times During `Redeem Team' Run

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19262314_168389536_lowres
News

Takeaways From The Miami Heat's 116-108 Loss To The Chicago Bulls

By Cory Nelson
USATSI_19261666_168389536_lowres
News

The Kyle Lowry Slander from Heat Fans Continues After Opening Night

By Jayden Armant
USATSI_15673114_168389536_lowres
News

Chicago Bulls' Goran Dragic Explains His Respect For Jimmy Butler

By Shandel Richardson
USATSI_19253290_168389536_lowres
News

How To Watch Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls, Betting Line, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
Jimmy on playmakers
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Explains The Jimmy Butler Mentality

By Shandel Richardson