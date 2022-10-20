VIDEO: Erik Spoelstra Sums 35 Years Of Miami Heat Basketball

The Miami Heat are celebrating their 35th season in the NBA.

The season began with a 116-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls, but it didn't damper the impact the organization has had on the league. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra gave his thoughts on the franchise before Wednesday's game.

"I think there's a lot of different levels to it," Spoelstra said. "We've been here now for almost 30 years, which is crazy. It seems like when I was following the Heat when Ronnie [Rothstein] was coaching the team, that felt like it was 15 or 20 years that they had been in existence but really it was a short period of time. From when the Arisons and Pat [Riley] took over and then just the incredible excitement of building a culture and being part of something that has really become respected in all the pro sports. This is an organization that is respected for its culture, for its class, for its professionalism, for the hard work. And then turning a football into also a basketball town, it's been really exciting to be a part of it."

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

The Miami Heat fall to the Chicago Bulls in opener. CLICK HERE

Heat fans roast guard Kyle Lowry on social media after loss. CLICK HERE

What Erik Spoelstra likes about Caleb Martin as a starter. CLICK HERE

Heat sign Dru Smith to two-way contract. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Shandel Richardson is the Miami Heat writer for Inside The Heat. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA.

"I think we're trying to play a little faster," Strus said. "Even though we return a lot of guys, it's still different lineups, different guys playing together, getting to know each other again. It'll take a little bit of time but it will clock faster once we start playing more games."