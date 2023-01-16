Former Miami Heat Guard Norris Cole Serves as a Mentor for Younger G League Players

After spending the last few years overseas, former Miami Heat guard Norris Cole is playing in the G League with hopes of returning to the NBA.

Cole played for the Heat during three of the team’s four NBA Finals appearances from 2010-14, winning two championships. He also had brief stints with the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans. As a veteran player, Cole uses his experience to help younger players in the G League.

Inside the Heat spoke with Cole, whose participation in the G League is featured in the newest episode of “The Break presented by the General” that airs Jan. 17, to discuss his advice to the next generation of players aspiring to make the NBA.

“I've learned so much,” Cole said. “I was fortunate to play with a lot of good veterans, a Hall of Fame coach, and a great college coach as well. The best part is to be an example. Being early, studying film, always getting the body right, and being proactive. The second part is in-game situations: Letting the young guys play to their instincts and then give them something to think about. I don’t want to tell a guy exactly what to do. I just try to show him things that have worked in the past and give him something to think about. So the next time they’re in those situations, they have something that they can fall back on.”

Cole says his ability to still play as a veteran makes him a great mentor and teammate.

“It’s one thing for an older player to talk to younger players,” Cole said. “It’s another thing when a veteran player who can still play is there with them in the locker room day to day. That goes a long way, and that’s what my teammates express to me. It’s great to have a guy who can still play and show them the ropes, rather than just being an older guy telling them what to do. I believe that’s one thing I bring to the table that I can bring to an NBA franchise.”

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo blames mic for first-half issues against Bucks. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat social media team trolls Bucks guard Grayson Allen. CLICK HERE

ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.