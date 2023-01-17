Houston Rockets Forward Jabari Smith Tells LeBron James He Played Against His Dad

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a timeless classic.

He is in the middle of his 20th season, chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record and it seems he's played forever.

On Monday, Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith during pregame of their game against each other. Smith made James feel old by sharing an amazing NBA moment.

"Hey, you played against my dad your first NBA game ever," Smith said, the No. 3 pick in the 2022 draft.

James responded, "Really?"

Smith: "Sacramento."

James: "Why you do that to me?"

Smith: "You feel old don't you."

James, who played for the Miami Heat from 2010-14, did indeed play against Jabari Smith Sr., in the first game of his NBA career against the Sacramento Kings in 2003. The longevity is just another part of James' greatness that has him in discussion as the league's greatest player.

The best part is James, even at 38, has shown no signs of slowing down. So we get to witness his greatness for at least a few more years.

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Bam Adebayo blames mic for first-half issues against Bucks. CLICK HERE

Miami Heat social media team trolls Bucks guard Grayson Allen. CLICK HERE

ESPN analysts throw shade at Heat. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

If you wanna bet on any games at @PrizePicks or PrizePicks.com, use our link and code. They will match your first bet for up to $100. Here's the code: PR-R1YOFY6

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.



TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com